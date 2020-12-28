California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,758 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $635,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $24,134,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

