Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 293.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 330.5% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 399,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 306,643 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 174.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 84,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 299.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 81,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

