Financial Survey: China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) & Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX)

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Green Agriculture and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Green Agriculture -54.87% -41.08% -33.24% Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.93% 5.69% 1.19%

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Green Agriculture and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

China Green Agriculture has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Green Agriculture and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Green Agriculture $249.24 million 0.07 -$136.75 million N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.24 $3.36 million $0.09 62.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Green Agriculture.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats China Green Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and markets fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 1,959 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Lebanon, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres LLC.

