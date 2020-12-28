Strs Ohio Has $547,000 Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 312.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Envestnet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $191,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -645.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

