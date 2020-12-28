Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after buying an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackLine by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 119,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

NASDAQ BL opened at $137.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $141.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

