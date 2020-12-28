Strs Ohio Buys 34,600 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 283.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,662.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock worth $68,148,627 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

