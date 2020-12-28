Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $3,518,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 127.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 148.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

