Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,109 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Boot Barn worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

