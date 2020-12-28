Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,751,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,022,461.60.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.59 per share, with a total value of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.98.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

