Sei Investments Co. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 199,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

