Sei Investments Co. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $440,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nielsen by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 833,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 46.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 902,319 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

