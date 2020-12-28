Sei Investments Co. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286,042 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 9,180.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.65 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

