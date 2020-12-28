Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $55.80 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

