Sei Investments Co. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 106.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 103,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

