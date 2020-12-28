Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 170,115 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,115 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of HIBB opened at $47.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

