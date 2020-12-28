19,900 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.32 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.