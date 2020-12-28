24,721 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nomad Foods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Nomad Foods by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.17 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

