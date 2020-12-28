Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,900 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.