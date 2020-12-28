Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,431 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 81,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,481,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

