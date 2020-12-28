Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Surface Oncology worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SURF shares. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.40. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,707,000 shares of company stock worth $30,840,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

