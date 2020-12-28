Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Park National were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Park National by 27.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

