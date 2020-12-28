$87.05 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce $87.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $80.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $301.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $303.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.19 million to $334.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,126 shares of company stock worth $5,348,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

