Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $539.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.76 million and the lowest is $469.23 million. Spire posted sales of $566.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spire by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

