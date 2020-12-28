Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $154.03 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $156.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $4,442,715 in the last quarter.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

