Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

