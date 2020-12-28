AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 60.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

HealthEquity stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,366.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

