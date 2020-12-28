Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 47,581 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $249,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $840.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.52. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

