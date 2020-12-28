Kris Begic Sells 30,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$191,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,562.42.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$17,226.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kris Begic sold 7,324 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$21,972.00.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.51 million and a PE ratio of -55.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.98.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0905634 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

