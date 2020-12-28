Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,365 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 471,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

CVI stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.