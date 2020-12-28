Morgan Stanley Has $7.04 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

