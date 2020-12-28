Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,165,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.