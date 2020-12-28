Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,068 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $60,563,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth $36,386,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $43,413,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

ChampionX stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

