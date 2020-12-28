Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,779 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 83.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enel Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

