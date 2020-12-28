Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 2,067 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 236.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 404.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

DOOR opened at $101.33 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

