Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 49.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 70,617 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 305,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

AR opened at $5.75 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

