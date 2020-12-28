Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 12,508 ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOM. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,059 shares of company stock worth $2,365,491. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.