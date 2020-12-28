Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 10,574 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,604,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,694 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,170,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after buying an additional 1,099,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.55 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

