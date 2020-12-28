Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 282 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 389,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $17,019,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $884,082 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.