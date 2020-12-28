Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,798 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

