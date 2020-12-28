Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 30,849 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Semtech were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,259 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

