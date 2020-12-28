6,469 Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX opened at $19.60 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $745.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,569. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

