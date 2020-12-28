Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 62,255 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of APTS opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

