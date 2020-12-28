Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Embraer were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Embraer by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Embraer by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Embraer by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Embraer by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Embraer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.