California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 843,993 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 435,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 991,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,450 shares of company stock worth $2,284,994. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

