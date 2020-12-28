Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $15,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 504.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 794,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. TheStreet lowered Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

