California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,337 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $309,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 14.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

