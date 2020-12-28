California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,204.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABR opened at $14.05 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

