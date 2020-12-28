International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

