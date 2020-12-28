California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $421,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,684 shares of company stock worth $1,030,895 over the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

