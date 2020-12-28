California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.20 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

